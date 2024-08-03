Leeds United on the verge of losing key forward with three Serie A clubs joining the hunt

Wilfried Gnonto’s days at Leeds United may be numbered with the forward the subject of interest from three Serie A teams, according to reports.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a positive 2023/24 campaign, registering nine goals and three assists in 44 appearances across all competitions to help the Whites finish third in the Championship.

However, Leeds were unable to secure promotion back to the Premier League, losing 1-0 to Southampton in the playoff final. And after refusing to play for the club at the start of last season, which resulted in disciplinary action, it’s understood he will once again look for a move away from Elland Road this summer.

Gnonto has been heavily linked with a number of Premier League clubs in recent months, including Newcastle United and Everton (per TEAMtalk).

Gnonto to Serie A?

But now it looks like a return to his native Italy could be on the cards, with Inter Live reporting that Genoa are showing interest in Gnonto, alongside newly-promoted sides Parma and Venezia.

The report states that a loan with an option to buy is currently the most likely outcome, with the two promoted teams able to offer Gnonto the biggest guarantee of a starting berth.

Leeds have already completed a number of high-profile sales this summer, with the likes of Archie Gray, Luis Sinisterra and Glen Kamara departing for Tottenham, Bournemouth and Rennes, respectively.