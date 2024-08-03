Liverpool-supporting Premier League ace to be offered bumper new deal by current club

One of the quietest clubs in the transfer market so far this summer has been Liverpool, which could be considered a very worrying development by supporters.

The Reds are getting used to life under Arne Slot after the epic Jurgen Klopp era came to an end after the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

It may well be that the Dutchman wanted to understand what he already has available in situ before making any recommendations to the board as to which positions he believes need to be strengthened.

Liverpool could be out of luck in pursuit of England international

With almost a month left of the current window too, the Premier League giants still have ample time to get any deals over the line, so if there is any panic, it’s likely to come from an impatient fan base rather than inside the club.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), their pursuit of Newcastle ace, Anthony Gordon, could be destined to fail given that the Magpies are set to offer him a bumper new deal.

Designed to ward off potential suitors such as the Reds, whom The Athletic note that Gordon supported as a boy, it isn’t clear at this point if it will be enough to stop the attacker from being persuaded by Liverpool’s continuing overtures.

It’s understood that there’s no longer pressure on Newcastle to sell a major star because of Financial Fair Play, so one can infer that if any deal is to take place, it would be because Gordon himself is offering the Reds encouragement.

Nothing will happen until the England international returns from his holidays after his Euro 2024 exertions in any event.

Once back, it’s a foregone conclusion that Eddie Howe will want to sit Gordon down and understand his position.

If Howe doesn’t feel that the player is committed enough to the cause at St. James’ Park he could decide, regrettably, to let Gordon leave.