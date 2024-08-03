Reliable Liverpool journalist admits key man from last season could leave the club this month

Liverpool could still part ways with Joe Gomez over the next month as the defender was close to joining Newcastle in late June as the Reds attempted to bring Anthony Gordon the other way.

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, negotiations over the sale of Gomez were so advanced that payment terms were even discussed. Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes had agreed to sell the England star for £45m based on Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon heading in the opposite direction for £75m — two separate deals but each dependent on the other.

The Magpies needed to get deals done to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations before the June 30 deadline and the Tyneside club managed to do so without having to sell any of their major stars.

Over a month later, Pearce has stated that nothing much has changed around the futures of both players as Liverpool are still interested in Gordon and are open to selling Gomez.

Gordon is believed to have had his head turned by Liverpool’s interest in June and it remains to be seen if the Reds return for the former Everton star as Newcastle intend to keep the Englishman and offer him a new deal.

Both players are set to return to their clubs next week ahead of the 2024/25 campaign following an extended break after their England commitments at the Euro 2024, so their futures should become clearer.

Joe Gomez will consider his Liverpool future soon

The Athletic states that Gomez will consider his Liverpool future upon his return having come so close to leaving the Merseyside outfit in June. The report says that the Reds aren’t looking to push the defender out the door and that he is still regarded as one of Arne Slot’s four senior centre-backs.

The 27-year-old was crucial for Jurgen Klopp last season as his versatility helped fix multiple problems at the back throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Gomez would fill in at every position in the Reds’ backline and went on to feature 51 times for Liverpool, with his performances earning him a place in Garteh Soutgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

The Englishman is a very useful player for Slot to have but if the defender decides he wants guaranteed minutes this season, the Dutch coach is unlikely to stand in his way.