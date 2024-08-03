Liverpool open to offers for left-back as Celtic readying bid

News that Liverpool are open to offers for their left-back will surely rock supporters back on their heels.

The Reds have been amongst the quietest teams so far in the summer transfer window, and arguably players coming into the club should be foremost in the minds of those in charge of the first team.

Liverpool could allow Owen Beck to leave the club this summer

As of this moment, despite any rumours or links, there is a distinct lack of incoming transfer news, with the only piece of potentially confirmed business relating to Owen Beck.

According to Sky Sports, both Celtic and Queens Park Rangers have registered their interest in the left-back, with the former happy to do a permanent deal and the latter aiming for a loan arrangement.

Any deal will not be rubber stamped until Liverpool return from their pre-season tour of the USA, though it isn’t clear exactly how much the Merseysiders will want to receive for his services.

Buying clubs will expect him to be competitively priced given that he’s behind Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas in the pecking order, and former Reds manager, Brendan Rodgers will almost certainly be looking for a favour from his old employers.

From Beck’s own point of view, a permanent move away may well be preferred given that he’s already had a loan spell at Dundee, though his final destination and type of move clearly depends on a number of factors.

With almost a month left of the current window, Liverpool have plenty of time in which to be able to evaluate any offers, and the club have the luxury of being picky given that there’s no apparent need to sell the player at this point.