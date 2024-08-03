Liverpool, Real Madrid-linked wonderkid gives ‘timetable’ update on future

Florian Wirtz says there is no ‘timetable’ regarding his future at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation for Die Werkself and just last season, notched 18 goals and 20 assists across all competitions to deliver an unbeaten Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double, alongside a Europa League final.

The form of Wirtz — who scored twice in five appearances for Germany at Euro 2024 this summer — has attracted the attention of some of Europe’s biggest powers, with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid heavily linked.

However, Leverkusen have always maintained a strong stance that, at least for the short term, Wirtz will remain where he is.

“He will definitely stay here 100% this year,” said CEO Fernando Carro in April.

Wirtz has now spoken out about his own future, insisting he’s just focusing on the upcoming title defence with Bayer Leverkusen.

“I don’t have a timetable, so I don’t even have an idea in my head as far as that’s concerned,” Wirtz told Kicker when asked about his future (via Bulinews).

“I’m just really happy to be back playing football after the summer break. Right now I’m just trying to achieve my goals with the team. Then we’ll see what happens at some point – but I don’t have a timetable.”

Wirtz: Leverkusen won’t be arrogant

Leverkusen are Germany’s first defending champions other than Bayern Munich since Borussia Dortmund in 2012/13.

However, Wirtz is realistic about the threat Bayern pose and insists Leverkusen won’t be ‘arrogant’ in their defence.

“Bayern have brought in some players that will strengthen them, of course. But I think the difference between Bayern and the other top teams is not as big as it was in previous years. That’s why we’re not hiding from anyone,” he said.

“We are not going to be arrogant, but we know that Bayern Munich are still in the league. Of course, we’ll try to beat them, but they’re still Bayern Munich and you always have to keep an eye on them.”