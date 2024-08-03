West Ham United are among the clubs pushing to sign Liverpool defender Joe Gomez before the summer transfer window closes, according to reports.

Gomez is a long-serving player for Liverpool having joined from Charlton Athletic as a youngster in 2015.

Since then, the centre-back — who can also play on either flank as a full-back — has made 224 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, lifting Premier League and Champions League titles among a host of other honours.

Gomez has also managed to pick up 15 caps for England and was named in the Three Lions’ squad that reached the Euro 2024 final this summer, though he failed to make an appearance.

Premier League clubs prepare for battle over Gomez

Despite all the positives, a mixture of injuries and serious competition from the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate during his time with the Reds have meant Gomez has never truly held down his place in the starting XI.

And now, it looks like the 27-year-old might be on the verge of an Anfield exit.

HITC report that a host of Premier League clubs are pushing to sign the highly-rated defender before the end of the summer transfer window.

West Ham, Brentford and Crystal Palace appear to be at the forefront of the battle to sign Gomez, while Aston Villa are also understood to be keen on the defender ahead of their Champions League campaign.

Newcastle United are admirers of Gomez as well, but at present seem more likely to pursue Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who caught the eye with England at the Euros.