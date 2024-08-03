Man City win battle to keep £50m star as rich club pulls out of negotiations

Man City goalkeeper Ederson looks set to remain at the Etihad Stadium for the 2024/25 campaign as the Brazilian’s move to Al-Ittihad is off as the Saudi Arabian club have pulled out of negotiations.

The Man City star has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League all summer as the Premier League champions rejected a proposal from Al-Nassr for the Brazil international, while Al-Ittihad had been in contact with the Manchester club over a deal and were considered the favourites out of the two.

It is being reported that Man City want £50m to part ways with Ederson this summer and that is an asking price none of the Saudi Pro League clubs are ready to match.

Ittihad would have been hopeful of negotiating down City’s asking price but having failed to do so, Fabrizio Romano reports that the deal is now off, with the Saudi club pulling out of negotiations and going down the path of signing Predrag Rajkovic from RCD Mallorca.

Man City are not fully out of the woods yet when it comes to Ederson’s future, but it looks likely that the 30-year-old will see out another year of his contract with the Premier League champions.

Ederson’s last season with Man City?

If Ederson stays at Man City for the 2024/25 campaign, it is likely to be his last with the Premier League champions as the goalkeeper’s deal at the Etihad expires in 2026. City will want a transfer fee for the Brazilian and selling the shot-stopper in 2025 would be the ideal situation for the Manchester club.

Pep Guardiola will be happy to keep the Brazil international around as he is crucial to the way Man City build out from the back.

The 30-year-old has been with City since 2017 and if it is to be his last season with the Premier League champions, the goalkeeper will want to end it on a high as the Manchester club attempt to win five Premier League titles in a row.