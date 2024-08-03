Man United and Chelsea keeping close tabs on Real Madrid prodigy

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Joan Martinez from Real Madrid.

The 16-year-old Spanish defender is highly rated across Europe and he has the potential to develop into a top-class defender in the coming years. His performances at the youth level have caught the attention of the two Premier League clubs and they are closely monitoring his development, as per Fichajes.

It will be interesting to see whether they decide to make a move for the 16-year-old defender in the coming months.

Real Madrid rate the player highly and it seems unlikely that they will let a prized young prospect like him move on. The Spanish giants will look to nurture him into a quality first-team player. They have included him in their pre-season United States tour, further highlighting their confidence in his ability.

Furthermore, the report adds that the defender dreams of emulating his idol Sergio Ramos and therefore he is likely to stay at Real Madrid.

Man United and Chelsea want to sign Joan Martinez

Manchester United have done well to nurture talented young players over the years and they could have helped the 16-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential. He would have been a superb long-term investment for them.

Similarly, Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players since the change of ownership. They have brought in a number of youth prospects over the last few months and they are looking to add to the formidable pool of young talent at the club. It seems that both clubs are looking to build for the future and signings like Martinez will certainly stand them in good stead.

Real Madrid do not need to sell players for money and convincing them to sell a prospect like Martinez will be very difficult. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.