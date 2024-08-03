Man United arrange medical for signing Ten Hag wants in before Community Shield

Man United reportedly want Noussair Mazraoui to be unveiled in time for the Community Shield.

That’s according to transfer journalist Santi Aouna, who claims the Red Devils are edging closer to signing the Moroccan full-back on a possible six-year deal.

Although the deal’s finer details still need to be agreed, Mazraoui, 26, is scheduled to fly to Manchester via private jet on Tuesday to complete a medical.

Set to replace West Ham-bound Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the 26-year-old, assuming there are no late hiccups, is expected to become Erik Ten Hag’s third signing of the summer after striker Joshua Zirkzee and generational centre-back Leny Yoro.

During his two years at Bayern, Mazraoui, who worked under Ten Hag while at Ajax, directly contributed to nine goals in 55 games in all competitions.

Matthias De Ligt to follow Noussair Mazraoui to Man United?

The Red Devils’ busy transfer window has been spearheaded by new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and new sporting director Dan Ashworth. The pair appear to be working on multiple deals simultaneously, including Matthias De Ligt, also of Bayern Munich.

United’s pursuit of De Ligt has been intensified after Yoro injured his foot in pre-season and is expected to miss the first few months of the season.

United’s pre-season will conclude with tomorrow morning’s friendly against Liverpool before the squad prepare to face rivals Manchester City in the 2024 Community Shield on Saturday 10 August — a fixture Ten Hag is hoping Mazraoui will be available for.