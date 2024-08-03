Brazil international describes Manchester City exit as ‘dream come true’

Yan Couto has described his transfer from Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund as a ‘dream come true’.

The four-time Brazil international joined the 2023/24 Champions League finalists on a loan deal with a £25m obligation to buy.

Couto originally joined Man City in the summer of 2020 but hasn’t made a single appearance for the club, instead playing 136 times on loan at Braga and Girona combined.

The 22-year-old spent three seasons at the latter in 2020/21, 2022/23 and 2023/24 — with his season at Braga coming in between — and in his final year in Spain, he helped Girona finish third to earn a surprise Champions League berth.

Now, he will look to bring his quality to Dortmund, who lost to Real Madrid in the 2023/24 Champions League final but only scraped qualification for this season’s competition by finishing fifth in the Bundesliga — with Germany getting an extra Champions League spot thanks to their coefficient ranking.

Bem-vindo ao Dortmund, Yan! ? Borussia Dortmund have signed Brazilian full-back Yan Couto on loan from Manchester City until June 2025, with an option for a permanent transfer. ?? pic.twitter.com/QU3cg6OMDq — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 3, 2024

Couto is delighted with his switch to Germany.

“For me, it’s a dream come true,” said Couto (via BBC Sport).

“Borussia Dortmund is a special club. Every child in Brazil knows how great this club is.

“I can’t wait to wear the BVB shirt for the first time and experience the power and emotions in this brilliant stadium.”