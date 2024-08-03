Man Utd-linked defender’s transfer to Bayern Munich is back on

Bayern Munich’s swoop for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah is back on, according to reports.

Tah has been in high demand this summer following his role in Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double last season, playing 48 times across all competitions — scoring six goals — to help Die Werkself go unbeaten in domestic play and reach the Europa League final.

Manchester United have also been heavily linked with the 29-time Germany international, with the defender’s 2020 comments that the Premier League ‘appeals’ to him fanning the flames.

However, according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern are back in the driving seat.

Tah has just one more year left to run on his Leverkusen contract and according to Plettenberg, Bayern still have an offer of €20m plus add-ons on the table.

Leverkusen are thought to be coming down from their initial €35/40m valuation, with a middle ground expected around €25m thanks to Tah’s desire to ‘immediately’ join Bayern Munich.

?? Bayern's offer of €20m (+5) for Jonathan #Tah is still on the table and valid. Leverkusen has now moved away from €35/40m. This is also because Tah has once again made it clear internally in recent days that he will not extend his contract and wants to join Bayern… pic.twitter.com/TrIfr6W4Ll — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 3, 2024

Tah was one of the most effective defenders in the Bundesliga last season, finishing first among Leverkusen players for clearances (95), aerial duels won (62) and shots blocked (23).

With the 28-year-old seemingly no longer an option, Man Utd — whose new centre-back signing Leny Yoro faces months out with injury — will have to return their focus to other targets.

There is a chance losing out on Tah could help in their pursuit of Bayern centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, while Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has been heavily linked with the Red Devils throughout this summer.