N’Golo Kante to be affected by major West Ham transfer decision

West Ham United are closing in on signing Guido Rodriguez.

After failing to agree a contract extension with Real Betis, the Argentine midfielder is a free agent, and the Hammers, according to the Independent, are set to capitalise.

The South American, who was part of the Argentina squad that won the 2022 World Cup, is expected to become Julen Lopetegui’s fourth signing of the summer after Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham.

West Ham end N’Golo Kante’s hopes of Premier League return

And according to a recent report from Fichajes, the Hammers’ decision to pursue Rodriguez has come at the expense of N’Golo Kante.

Deciding against reopening talks, West Ham’s decision to withdraw from signing 33-year-old Kante means the former Chelsea and Leicester City Premier League winner must continue at Al-Ittihad — ending any hopes he may have had of returning to England’s top-flight.

Directly involved in 11 goals in 44 games last season, the France international once again proved influential, however, with West Ham’s pursuit all but over, there appears to be no chance of an English reunion for the two-time Premier League winner.

In addition to Rodriguez, the Hammers are expected to confirm the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United. The defensive right-back is expected to complete a move to the London Stadium before the start of the new 2024-25 season with Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui moving the other way.