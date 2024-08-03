Video: Man City’s Pep Guardiola insists he doesn’t know where “rumours” linking to new job came from

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has told the media that he doesn’t know where the rumours linking him to the England job came from as the Spanish coach insists that he is looking forward to the new season with the Premier League champions.

The Manchester club are looking to win five Premier League titles in a row during the new campaign and it may be Guardiola’s last at the Etihad Stadium as the legendary coach’s contract expires in 2025.

Many suspect that the Man City boss will not sign a new deal and with the England job vacant, reports have linked the 53-year-old to the Three Lions hotseat.

Speaking about the England links to the media, Guardiola has insisted that he doesn’t know where the rumours came from as the Spanish coach insists that he looking forward to the new season with City.

“I’m here, I am really pleased, I cannot say anything,” Guardiola said via Sky Sports. “I don’t know where they (links to the England job) came from but I am really satisfied here and we will see what happens.”

The Man City boss is likely to take on the role of a national team head coach next, but all this changes if the 53-year-old pens a new deal with the Manchester club before the end of the season.

