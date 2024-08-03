Pep Lijnders keen on reuniting with 19-year-old Liverpool star as first bid rejected

New RB Salzburg boss Pep Lijnders is keen on bringing Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark to Austria ahead of the 2024/25 campaign with the former Reds assistant coach pushing to get a deal done.

The Dutch coach worked with Clark at the Merseyside club over the last few years as the midfielder was one of the young talents promoted to Jurgen Klopp’s senior squad.

The 19-year-old was handed his Liverpool debut in 2022 as he came on as a substitute during a match in which the Reds hammered Bournemouth 9-0 and has gone on to feature 14 times for the Premier League giants since, scoring one goal and assisting a further two.

Last season was Clark’s biggest at Anfield as a group of youngsters helped Klopp through a tough period at the start of 2024.

The youngster would come on in several Premier League games and was one of the young talents that helped beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

The upcoming campaign is a big one for Clark’s development and it will be seen if the midfielder spends it with Liverpool as RB Salzburg’s Pep Lijnders is keen to have the 19-year-old join him in Austria.

Liverpool reject bid from RB Salzburg for Bobby Clark

It has been a quiet transfer window so far for Liverpool but the latest news from the Merseyside club is that they have turned down an offer worth £6m from RB Salzburg for Bobby Clark, reports DAVEOCKOP.

The outlet states that the Austrian outfit have been pushing hard to sign the youngster on loan but made a bid on Friday for a permanent move to try and speed up the deal as Lijnders is keen to work with the midfielder again.

Salzburg are set to return with an improved offer for Clark in the coming days as the Austrian side are said to be prepared to break their transfer record in an attempt to sign the promising midfielder.

Norwich City, Leeds and Rangers have also shown interest in the Liverpool star as the player’s future will likely be decided in the coming days.