Real Madrid facing competition from Spanish rivals to sign Adrien Rabiot

Real Madrid are one of three clubs strongly interested in signing Adrien Rabiot.

Following his recent decision to leave Juventus on a free transfer, Rabiot, 29, now has his pick of where he will play next season.

And according to a recent report from Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 29-year-old is wanted by as many as three big European clubs — Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.

Believed to be giving priority to clubs playing in the Champions League, Rabiot must now decide which project best suits him. Real Madrid have the most prestigious history, but the stability Diego Simeone brings to Atletico will also be appealing.

In Arsenal’s case — although the Gunners have yet to lift a major trophy under Mikel Arteta, it seems the club are definitely headed in the right direction. However, at the age of 29, Rabiot may feel a club working toward ‘the future’ isn’t right for him.

Rabiot scored five goals and registered three assists from 35 Serie A games last season at Juventus.