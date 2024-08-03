Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The Scottish international is reportedly a target for Turkish club Galatasaray and he has already agreed on personal terms with them if reports are to be believed.

Sabah claims that McTominay will earn €5 million per season (€96k-a-week) with the Turkish outfit if the transfer goes through. It remains to be seen whether Galatasaray can agree on a fee with Manchester United now.

Manchester United value the midfielder at €25 million and it will be interesting to see if Galatasaray are willing to pay up. Sabah claims that they are willing to offer €20 million plus add-ons for the player.

McTominay has been a very useful squad player for Manchester United and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils are willing to sanction his departure for a fee as little as €25 million. Clubs in England are keen on the player as well and they might be able to offer a lot more.

McTominay would improve Galatasaray

The Scottish international scored 10 goals last season and picked up three assists along the way. He could improve Galatasaray immensely if he joins them. He will add goals, creativity and defensive cover to the side.

McTominay will want to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move away from Manchester United would be ideal for him. Galatasaray would be able to provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities every week.

Meanwhile, clubs like Fulham have been linked with the player as well. It will be interesting to see if McTominay decides to continue in England instead of moving to Turkey this summer.