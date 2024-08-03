Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Italian international Federico Chiesa in recent weeks.

The Juventus winger is expected to be on the move this summer and the North London club were keen on securing his signature. However, a report from Football Insider claims that Tottenham have now decided to abandon their pursuit of the 26-year-old attacker.

The player will be available for a fee of around £25 million, and he could prove to be a bargain at that price. However, his wage demands will be a major problem for any club hoping to sign him. The Italian international wants £8 million per season (£154k-a-week) and it seems that Tottenham are unwilling to spend that kind of money on him.

Federico Chiesa would have been ideal for Tottenham

On paper, the 26-year-old seems like the ideal fit for the Tottenham attack. He is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he will add goals and creativity to the side. He has scored 10 goals in all competitions last season and his numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside better players.

Tottenham need more quality and depth in the final third if they want to secure Champions League qualification next season and push for the domestic trophies. They will be competing in the UEFA Europa League as well. They will need a deeper squad in order to do well in multiple competitions.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to move onto other targets now. They must look to improve their attacking unit before the summer transfer window closes. Apart from a goal scoring winger, they should invest in a reliable striker as well. They have not been able to fill the void left by Harry Kane so far and they have been linked with the number of attackers in recent weeks..