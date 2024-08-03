Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

The 26-year-old has been linked with the move to the North London club. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can get the deal done.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool striker had an impressive campaign with the Cherries and he scored 19 goals in the league last season. Tottenham need someone like him to lead the line for them and Solanke would be a quality acquisition.

According to Football London, the striker has a £65 million release clause in his contract and Tottenham would be willing to offer players along with cash in order to bring down the asking price.

It remains to be seen whether Bournemouth are prepared to sell the striker in a player-plus-cash deal.

Solanke will want to compete at the highest level and the opportunity to join Tottenham will be quite attractive for him. They have a talented squad and a charismatic manager. They could be pushing for trophies in the upcoming season had Solanke will want to be a part of their project.

Tottenham need someone like Dominic Solanke

Spurs will be looking to secure Champions League football next season and they will look to do well in the domestic competitions as well. It will be interesting to see if they can sign Solanke. He is at the peak of his powers and he could add a new dimension to their attack.

Also, Solanke is well settled in English football and he could make an instant impact.

Spurs have missed a clinical presence upfront since the departure of Harry Kane and they need to invest in a reliable centre forward. Solanke certainly fits the profile. However, a deal could be quite complicated because of his release clause. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.