Tottenham Solanke boost: Bournemouth identify Aston Villa player as replacement

Bournemouth have identified Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer as a potential replacement should they lose star striker Dominic Solanke to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to reports.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou admitted to needing a striker during a recent press conference and it’s understood Solanke is top of their shortlist following his 21-goal 2023/24 campaign.

Of course, with three years left to run on his current deal, Bournemouth will drive a high price for Solanke and will be desperate not to lose the 26-year-old.

Birmingham Live have suggested Spurs will have to pay in the region of £65m for Solanke but if they do, Archer could be lined up as Bournemouth’s replacement.

Archer to replace Solanke at Bournemouth?

Archer is a product of the Aston Villa youth system but following a pair of productive loan spells in the Championship with Preston North End and Middlesbrough — scoring 18 goals in 40 league outings combined across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons — left for Sheffield United last summer.

However, Archer was unable to thrive in a team that finished bottom of the Premier League with just three wins and 16 points to their name, scoring four goals in 29 top-flight appearances.

Nevertheless, Villa triggered an agreement in the original deal with Sheffield United that allowed Archer to return if the Blades were relegated with only a portion of the transfer fee paid up-front, essentially meaning the move was a loan in all but name.

Birmingham Live say Bournemouth ‘have been looking at’ Archer as they plan for a potential future without Solanke.