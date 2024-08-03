West Ham United are set to complete a deal to sign Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United.

According to a report from Florian Plettenberg, West Ham signed the player for a fee of around £20-25 million and the deal is expected to be completed today. The winger will sign a contract with them until 2029.

The 22-year-old winger has had an impressive campaign with Leeds United and he managed to score 21 goals and pick up 10 assists in all competitions. He should prove to be a superb addition for the Hammers.

Summerville will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League. He has played in the Premier League before Leeds were relegated and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact.

Summerville would transform West Ham

West Ham needed to improve their attacking options this summer and the 22-year-old should prove to be a quality acquisition. He is capable of operating on both flanks and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

The Dutch attacker will be delighted to secure a move to a Premier League club this summer.

Leeds failed to secure promotion to the Premier League and the 22-year-old will want to compete at a high-level. A move to West Ham would be the ideal step up in his career right now. The Hammers have been competing in European football over the last two seasons and they have put together a talented squad. They have brought in a quality manager like Julen Lopetegui as well.

They will look to scale greater heights in the coming months and Summerville will want to be a part of their project. The 22-year-old will look to prove himself with regular football in the Premier League now.