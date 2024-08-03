West Ham United have been one of the Premier League’s busiest teams this summer.

The Hammers, reinvesting the £105 million raised from Declan Rice’s sale to Arsenal last year, have already made three top signings.

Max Kilman has joined, along with Luis Guilherme and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

The London-based giants aren’t done there though. Expected to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug and Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, the Hammers are obviously working on multiple deals simultaneously.

And another player believed to be on the verge of joining Julen Lopetegui’s side is Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Widely regarded as the ‘best in the world’ at one-on-one defending, Wan-Bissaka is expected to depart Old Trafford following an up-and-down five years with Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui set to replace the 26-year-old.