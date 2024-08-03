West Ham set to sign ‘best in world’ after Summerville and Fullkrug signings

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United have been one of the Premier League’s busiest teams this summer.

The Hammers, reinvesting the £105 million raised from Declan Rice’s sale to Arsenal last year, have already made three top signings.

Max Kilman has joined, along with Luis Guilherme and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

More Stories / Latest News
Crystal Palace hold talks to sign striker compared to Kylian Mbappe
Brazil international describes Manchester City exit as ‘dream come true’
Enzo Maresca comments on Conor Gallagher as his Chelsea future remains in doubt

The London-based giants aren’t done there though. Expected to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug and Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, the Hammers are obviously working on multiple deals simultaneously.

Crysencio Summerville is set to join West Ham.

And another player believed to be on the verge of joining Julen Lopetegui’s side is Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Widely regarded as the ‘best in the world’ at one-on-one defending, Wan-Bissaka is expected to depart Old Trafford following an up-and-down five years with Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui set to replace the 26-year-old.

More Stories Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.