Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks.

The Premier League giants are keen on signing the former Everton winger and a report from Football Insider claims that the boyhood Liverpool fan could go on a strike to force through a move this month.

Liverpool need more quality and depth in the wide areas and the 23-year-old should prove to be a quality acquisition for them. He scored 12 goals and picked up 11 assists in all competitions last season. He could prove to be the ideal long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah if the Egyptian international decides to move on next summer.

The Egyptian is in the final year of his contract with Liverpool and the Reds need to start planning for the future.

Meanwhile, Newcastle paid £45 million to sign the winger from Everton in January 2023 and they value him at £100 million now. It is highly unlikely that Liverpool will pay that kind of money for him. They will need to improve the other areas of their squad as well, and they will want to sign the England international for a reasonable amount of money.

Liverpool tried to sign Anthony Gordon in a part-exchange deal

The report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool tried to execute a player plus cash deal to sign the winger as well. Apparently, Joe Gomez was offered to Newcastle in order to sweeten the deal. However, the move has not worked out so far and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

If Gordon decides to force an exit from Newcastle, it would certainly give Liverpool more power during negotiations. The Magpies are already lacking in quality and depth in the attacking unit and they need to hold onto their best players if they want to be successful next season. Keeping Gordon at the club should be one of their priorities.