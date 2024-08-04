Arne Slot names one thing Liverpool need to improve after Man Utd win

Arne Slot has urged his Liverpool side to show more ‘control’, despite thrashing Manchester United 3-0 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Goals from Fabio Carvalho, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas put United to the sword in South Carolina on Saturday evening, with both sides concluding their summer tour of the United States.

But the scoreline didn’t truly reflect the balance of play, with Man Utd outshooting Liverpool 18-9 and having eight shots on target to their five.

Liverpool boss Slot has admitted things ‘could have been different’ and urged his players to up their level.

“Yes, I was – but not with all of them,” Slot responded when asked if he was pleased with aspects of Liverpool’s performance (via liverpoolfc.com).

“We are very happy with the result, we scored some really nice goals. But I don’t think we had enough control over the game because United were threatening us more than a few times. It’s a 3-0 win but the score could have been different tonight as well.”

Liverpool return home for final preparations

After wins over Real Betis, Arsenal and Man Utd, Liverpool will now return to England for one final friendly at Anfield against Sevilla — Slot’s first home match as manager — before travelling to Ipswich for their Premier League opener.

The Reds will see players returning from post-tournament holidays and must now create a cohesive team ahead of the trip to Portman Road.

“A lot of new players come in – I think seven, eight or nine maybe. Not new but they come back from their holiday. So it’s interesting to see how these players fit into the team and implement them as soon as we can,” Slot added.

“We need to work hard in the upcoming two weeks to be ready for Ipswich because there are a lot of positives to take from today but also, like I just said, we gave away too many chances.”