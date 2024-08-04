Arsenal given massive transfer boost as player gives ‘green light’

Mikel Merino has given Arsenal the ‘green light’ in their bid to sign him from Real Sociedad this summer, according to Matteo Moretto.

The Gunners have identified the 28-time Spain international — who played in all seven of La Roja’s triumphant Euro 2024 campaign this summer — as the ideal player to slot alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in their midfield.

According to a previous report from Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal will have to pay ‘in excess of €30m’ for the former Newcastle man, who has been labelled as the ‘perfect’ addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad by ex-midfielder Ray Parlour.

And Arsenal have been given a massive boost in their chase for Merino who, according to Moretto, has stated his intention to move to the back-to-back Premier League runners-up.

“Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino has given his approval for a move to Arsenal, they have the green light for him, and now it is up to the two clubs to resolve the details of the transfer. That includes sorting out how much of the fee is fixed, and how much Arsenal would pay in bonuses,” Moretto told Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

“Negotiations between Real Sociedad and Arsenal are ongoing though, no change there. Real Sociedad are not optimistic about a contract renewal either, and their President Jokin Aperribay admitted their offer had been on the table for a year earlier this week.”

Should the transfer go through, Merino will be Arsenal’s third major signing of the summer after they acquired Italy international defender Riccardo Calafiori and made goalkeeper David Raya’s loan from Brentford permanent.