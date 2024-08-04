Exclusive: Chelsea ready “to find a solution” for Conor Gallagher situation

Conor Gallagher’s situation at Chelsea will be decided very soon after all parties involved in the transfer held positive talks on Saturday as the Blues want “to find a solution” for the midfielder.

The England star is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in 2025 and the London club are determined not to lose the 24-year-old for free having lost Antonio Rudiger to free agency in the past. Gallagher has turned down a new contract at the Blues for his own reasons and now Atletico Madrid are looking to pounce on his situation.

The La Liga side have had a €40m proposal for the Englishman accepted by Chelsea but the player has yet to make a final decision on the move.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Atleti want an answer by the end of the weekend and Chelsea hope the midfielder leaves for Spain, however, it all depends on Gallagher.

The transfer journalist has stated that the future of the 24-year-old is currently a priority for the London club as they want “to find a solution” for the England star soon following positive talks on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid waiting for Conor Gallagher’s answer

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Romano has provided an update on Gallagher’s situation at Chelsea following talks on Saturday.

“Atletico Madrid want an answer from Conor Gallagher by the end of the weekend after having their €40m proposal accepted by Chelsea. The Premier League club don’t want to lose another big player on a free transfer after it happened in the past with Antonio Rudiger. The Blues want Gallagher to join Atleti this summer, but it all depends on the player, with positive talks occurring on Saturday,” the transfer journalist said.

“Gallagher has had a new contract offered to him three times but he has decided not to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder has his own reasons for this and only he knows what he wants for his future, which we will all know soon.

“Chelsea want to find a solution for Gallagher and it is their priority to get it done this month, with all parties confident it will be. They are determined not to lose the England international for nothing in one year when his contract expires.”