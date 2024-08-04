Leeds United have requested strict confidentiality from West Ham over the transfer fee they paid for Crysencio Summerville, according to reports.

After much speculation about his future, Summerville — who notched 19 goals and nine assists in 43 Championship appearances last season — completed a move to West Ham earlier this week.

The transfer fee for Summerville was undisclosed, but BBC Sport reported that West Ham paid £25m plus add-ons for the Netherlands youth international.

Florian Plettenberg also reported a £20-25m fee just prior to the deal being announced, with his post on X drawing angry responses from Leeds supporters, who felt their club had sold a key assist cheaply.

@lufc I hope they've got this fee wrong because that is daylight robbery if not! — Kimberley ? (@Kimmi_Lee) August 3, 2024

And now, seemingly in a bid to spare their blushes, Leeds have asked West Ham to keep the details of the Summerville transfer ‘strictly confidential’, according to Hammers Insider Sean Whetstone — posting from his ‘West Ham Football’ X account.

Whetstone also states that West Ham have agreed to honour that request, despite many prominent journalists already confirming the transfer fee they paid for Summerville.

Leeds United have asked for the transfer fee for Crysencio Summerville to be strictly confidential and West Ham have promised to honour that request. pic.twitter.com/yHdb3CyUUd — West Ham Football (@westhamfootball) August 3, 2024

Summerville is just the latest in a host of major outgoings for Leeds United, who have also sold Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth) and Glen Kamara (Rennes) for big fees.