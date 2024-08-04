Crystal Palace were always going to be in for a tough summer.

The Eagles enjoyed a strong finish to the season with new boss Oliver Glasner overseeing the side to a commendable 10th-placed finish.

10 Premier League goals and six assists in just 19 outings saw Michael Olise earn himself a £50 million (Sky Sports) transfer to Bayern Munich.

Crystal Palace worried Marc Guehi transfer war could spark chain reaction

It wasn’t just the Frenchman who starred for the Eagles last season though. Defender Marc Guehi was called up to represent England at the summer’s EUROs in Germany, and although the Three Lions fell at the final hurdle to Spain, the Palace centre-back saw his stock rise after being arguably his country’s best player throughout the tournament.

Guehi is now a transfer target for Newcastle United (David Ornstein) with Liverpool also linked with approaching Palace over a possible deal worth £75 million.

‘Anxious’ Palace expect Newcastle United to trigger Eberechi Eze release clause if Liverpool sign Anthony Gordon

Elsewhere, attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, who joined club teammate Guehi in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man EUROs England squad, is another player linked with leaving Selhurst Park.

According to a recent report from The Sun, a potential transfer merry-go-round is causing Palace to feel ‘anxious’ over the possibility of Eze following Olise out the club.

Palace’s owners are wary of Liverpool’s interest in Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon. The Magpies’ failure to beat Arne Slot’s side to Guehi could see the 2020 Premier League champions offer Joe Gomez plus cash in a part-exchange deal for Gordon worth up to £100 million.

Should these series of events play out, Palace are expecting the Geordies to trigger Eze’s £60 million release clause. Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are two other clubs keeping an eye on how the transfer saga develops.

During his four years at Selhurst Park, 26-year-old Eze, who has three years left on his deal, has scored 26 goals and registered 17 assists in 124 games in all competitions.