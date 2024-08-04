Senior player wants to leave Crystal Palace after just two years

Oliver Glasner is preparing for his first full season in charge of Crystal Palace.

The Austrian replaced Roy Hodgson in February and enjoyed a successful end to the season which included a 10th-placed Premier League finish.

And now looking to improve on last season, Glasner will be hopeful his side can rival the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United for a spot in the European qualification places.

However, one player who doesn’t appear keen to stick around for the challenge is back-up goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

According to recent reports, the 31-year-old keeper, who joined the Eagles from West Brom in 2022, is pushing to leave the club amid fears Dean Henderson will remain the club’s number one.

During his first two years at Selhurst Park, Johnstone, who has three years left on his contract, has kept 11 clean sheets in 34 games in all competitions.