Jadon Sancho could kick off Manchester United’s season as the Red Devils’ lone striker.

Despite signing Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna earlier in the window for a reported £36.5 million fee, Erik Ten Hag could be forced to rethink his starting lineup for next weekend’s Community Shield against Manchester City.

Zirkzee has yet to feature for his new club with United managing the striker’s fitness carefully. Elsewhere, 2023 signing Rasmus Hojlund is sidelined with an injury he picked up during a friendly against Arsenal last week.

Erik Ten Hag says Jadon Sancho could play as striker for Man United

And according to Ten Hag, both striker’s unavailability could force Sancho to play in a makeshift role.

The winger looked to have no future at Old Trafford after a public falling out with his manager last season forced him to accept a loan move back to his former club Borussia Dortmund.

However, although there is speculation United are still willing to listen to offers for Sancho, Ten Hag, after reintegrating the 24-year-old, has hinted he could start the season using his number 25 as a striker.

“Yes, otherwise we wouldn’t play with him there,” the United boss said when asked if Sancho could lead the Red Devils’ attack, as quoted by the Telegraph.

“That is what we can do if we don’t have the availability of Rasmus [Hojlund].

“But, of course, Joshua Zirkzee is coming in, he has started training, but also consider that he is not so long in training, so that will take time, and he has to adapt to English football and our way of playing as well.

“But there is also Jadon [Sancho] as a striker. We know he can play in wide areas, but also as a false striker, he’s an option.”

Marcus Rashford best suited to left-wing

Going on to comment on the possibility of Marcus Rashford also filling in as a striker, Ten Hag suggested playing on the left-wing is the position best suited to the former academy graduate.

“I think that Marcus [Rashford] has done it before and he can do it, and it’s definitely an option,” the Dutchman added.

“But I think he is most productive from the left, starting wide and coming inside.

“So when he can arrive there, he is most effective. But we have other options. We have Bruno Fernandes who can play as a striker as well.”

Next Saturday’s Community Shield at Wembley will be United’s final pre-season game before they kick off their 2024-25 Premier League campaign with a home tie against Fulham on Friday 16 August.