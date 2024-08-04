Everton boss Sean Dyche names two big positives from Preston win

Sean Dyche was thrilled to see two Everton new boys get on the scoresheet in their 3-0 win over Preston North End on Saturday, alongside a host of key players returning from injury.

Second-half goals from summer signings Jake O’Brien and Jesper Lindstrom completed a comfortable friendly victory for the Toffees after Dominic Calvert-Lewin had opened the scoring from the penalty spot before half-time.

6ft 4″ centre-back O’Brien lashed home a powerful volley from the edge of the box after Preston failed to clear a delivery into the box.

61' Goal! Jake O'Brien makes an impact off the bench. A fine finish! ?? 0-2 ? https://t.co/2VsWpyRq02 pic.twitter.com/c3QQqp1YMA — Everton (@Everton) August 3, 2024

Lindstrom’s effort was arguably even more impressive, curling a beautiful free-kick over the wall and into the back of the net from distance.

70' Goal! Another debutant on the scoresheet as Lindstrøm curls home a great free-kick! ?? 0-3 ? https://t.co/2VsWpyRq02 pic.twitter.com/A7qpKjRFnM — Everton (@Everton) August 3, 2024

Both players were making their debuts after joining Everton from Lyon and Napoli, respectively, and Dyche was delighted to see them make a fast start to life in blue — while the likes of Tim Iroegbunam and academy graduate Harrison Armstrong also caught the eye.

“I’m really pleased for the new lads, of course. Jake and Jesper getting two different kinds of goals, but both good goals. Dom (Calvert-Lewin) was looking sharp. [There were] a lot of good habits on show today,” Dyche told evertonfc.com after Saturday’s match at Deepdale.

“You want centre-halves to score, but it’s not always that type of goal. It was a great strike.

“And Jesper, you want him to enjoy that and show signs of little bits of magic. In training, he’s looked like that, whipping them in.

“Tim (Iroegbunam) locked in another 90. He’s new to us, and young Harrison (Armstrong) getting another taste of what we’re about, so I’m pleased for him, as well.”

Preston win a step in the right direction for Everton

Saturday’s victory and the manner of the performance will come as a massive relief to Evertonians, who had watched their side fail to win any of their summer friendlies previously — 2-1 and 3-0 defeats to Salford and Coventry, respectively, following a 3-3 draw with Sligo Rovers.

Dyche himself admitted the ‘mixture’ was better, especially with the likes of James Tarkowski, Vitaly Mykolenko and Idrissa Gana Gueye returning to action.

“After Tuesday, going into this game, we expected to see a difference. We did see a difference, and of course, very important players [returning] who have shown they’re very important players over time. That mixture just felt better and looked better on the eye, as well,” said Dyche.

Everton have one more official friendly to come before they open the 2024/25 Premier League season, taking on Italian giants Roma in the last-ever friendly at Goodison Park on Saturday.