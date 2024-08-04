Everton favourites to sign £45 million Manchester City outcast

Everton are reportedly closing in on a loan move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The Toffees are looking to replace Amadou Onana after the Belgian recently joined Aston Villa in a deal worth a reported £50 million, and have identified Phillips, 28, as a realstic option to fill the void.

The 28-year-old has endured a tough two years at Manchester City. Despite featuring in the Sky Blues’ pre-season tour, the Englishman’s failure to provide Ballon d’Or contender Rodri with competition has prompted the six-time Premier League winners to listen to offers.

Everton favourites to agree Kalvin Phillips deal

Struggling during the second half of last season while on loan at West Ham, Phillips has seen his career slump to a new low.

Now with no chance of the Hammers signing him on permanently, Everton appears Phillips’ best option.

Sean Dyche’s side, who are looking to beat Aston Villa to City’s number four, are unlikely to have the funds required to sign the £45 million midfielder outright and, according to Football Insider, are therefore discussing a possible loan deal.

The Merseyside club have so far made four summer signings but none match the calibre of Phillips.

Looking to prove he can hack it at a club continually competing in England’s top flight, Phillips, who still has four years left on his contract at the Etihad, knows the 2024-25 season will arguably be the most important of his career.

During his two years at Manchester City, the Leeds-born midfielder, who has been capped 31 times by England but failed to make the Three Lions’ squad for this summer’s EUROs, has managed just five Premier League starts. His only goal for Manchester City came during a 3-2 win against Crvena Zvezda in the group-stage of last season’s Champions League.