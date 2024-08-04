Brentford boss Thomas Frank has said he would be “over the moon” if striker Ivan Toney remains at the club this summer.

Toney, who has one year left on his current deal with the Bees has been linked with a move away with the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United said to have expressed an interest although nothing has materialised.

The 28-year-old was part of the England squad which went all the way to the final of Euro 2024, and he made an impact for the Three Lions as he set up the winner for Harry Kane in the last 16 against Slovakia and also scored in the penalty shootout victory over Switzerland.

Frank would be delighted if Toney stayed

Toney has spoken about his aspirations to join a top club, but so far no offers have come in for the England international who is said to valued in excess of £50m.

The striker returned from an eight month ban in January but could only manage four goals in 17 appearances across the second half of the season.

It would seemingly be in Brentford’s best interest to sell Toney this summer given they run the risk of him walking away on a free at the end of next season.

Frank has been speaking about the striker and said he would be “over the moon” if the Englishman remains at the club.

“What I’m focusing on is that Ivan is a Brentford player, I’m very happy he’s here and if Ivan is here at the start of the season, I’ll be over the moon,” Frank told Sky Sports News.

“I’ve said before we’re a selling club but what I know is Ivan is a player for us.”

Despite his struggles last season Toney is a proven quantity in the Premier League with only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland scoring more than his 20 league goals in the 2022/2023 campaign.

The longer the window goes on the more chance there is for a club to get a great value for money deal for Toney, but strangely no suitors have come forward and made serious moves, although that could change as the both the season and the end of the window draw nearer.