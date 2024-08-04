German striker Niclas Fullkrug has completed his West Ham medical ahead of his imminent move to the London stadium from Borussia Dortmund according to Fabrizio Romano.

It’s a new era for Hammers with Julen Lopetegui the new man in charge following the departure of David Moyes at the end of last season.

West Ham have made a number of signings as they look to strengthen their squad having missed out on European football with a ninth placed finish last season.

Fullkrug completes West Ham medical

The Hammers have signed wingers Luis Guilherme and Crysencio Summerville, whilst centre back Max Kilman and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham have also arrived at the club.

West Ham are known to be in the market for a centre forward and having had a bid rejected by Aston Villa for Jhon Duran they have switched their attention to Fullkrug, with the Germany international very close to completing his switch to the Premier League.

Romano has reported the 31-year-old has completed his medical and will sign his contract on Monday.

He took to X.com and said:

“Niclas Füllkrug has completed all medical tests needed at West Ham! Deal confirmed. Contract signing on Monday then time to make deal official. Deal valid until June 2027 plus option until 2028.”

??? Niclas Füllkrug has completed all medical tests needed at West Ham! Deal confirmed. Contract signing on Monday then time to make deal official. Deal valid until June 2027 plus option until 2028. pic.twitter.com/ju7sokINos — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2024

West Ham are said to be paying Dortmund in the region of £27m for the striker and will be hoping the German can solve some of their goalscoring issues.

The Hammers relied heavily on Jarrod Bowen’s goals last season, whilst Michail Antonio isn’t a prolific goalscorer and the club will be hoping Fullkrug can make an impact.

Fullkrug only joined Dortmund from Werder Bremen last summer, but he’s on the move once again after scoring 15 goals and providing ten assists in 43 appearances last season.

The striker also has a great record at international level with 13 goals in 21 caps for the German national team, and he scored twice in five games at Euro 2024.