Pep Guardiola has said he will be counting on Julian Alvarez next season as doubts persist over the Argentine’s future.

Alvarez’s future has been a topic of conversation throughout the summer with the striker hinting on several occasions he could leave the Etihad.

It’s been a busy summer for the 24-year-old, who has taken part in both the Copa America and the Olympics for Argentina, but he’s set to return to Manchester after they lost to hosts France in the quarter finals.

Guardiola counting on Alvarez

It’s been reported that Atletico Madrid are in the early stages of talks with Manchester City for the World Cup winner, whilst Paris Saint Germain are also said to be interested.

Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea are also believed to be interested in Alvarez’s signature but as of yet neither side has acted on their supposed interest.

City are thought to value the striker in excess of £70m and it’s been reported they don’t want to lose the Argentina international, but a sale can’t be ruled out if it suited all parties.

Following City’s 4-2 victory over Chelsea on their pre-season tour of America Guardiola was asked if he had an update on the former River Plate man’s future.

“No news,” he told reporters.

“I don’t have anything to say. He will come back. I count on him, but he said in the news that decisions will be made all together.

“Now he has to rest and when he feels ready to come back he will come back. I’m sure when he comes back I’ll hug and congratulate him for the Copa America, for the Olympics and we will start to work together.”

“This is the reality. What happens in the meantime, I have a thousand million things to think about the team.”

Alvarez is thought to want more first team football despited playing 54 times in all competitions last season, but he faces a near impossible task to dislodge Erling Haaland from the starting line-up.