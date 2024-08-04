Jadon Sancho discusses his return to Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd squad

Jadon Sancho has shared his feelings upon returning to the Manchester United squad following a despite with Erik ten Hag.

A public clash between the pair saw Sancho exiled from the Red Devils’ first-team squad and, ultimately, loaned to former club Borussia Dortmund, who he helped reach the Champions League final.

Rumours were circulating that Sancho could leave Old Trafford on a permanent basis. However, Sancho has returned to the squad and buried the hatchet with Ten Hag, reintegrating as part of the Dutchman’s squad.

Sancho has played four times for United in pre-season to the tune of 225 minutes, turning out against Rangers, Arsenal, Real Betis and, most recently, Liverpool.

The England international was asked about his return to the Man Utd picture following a 3-0 defeat against the latter on Saturday.

Manchester United’s pre-season preparations are now over, with the Red Devils facing rivals Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday.