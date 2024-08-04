Julen Lopetegui not happy with one particular thing at West Ham

Julen Lopetegui was far from happy with what he saw from West Ham during their most recent pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace.

Goals from Tyrek Mitchell, Jeffrey Schlupp and Odsonne Edouard were enough to cancel out Michail Antonio’s 21-minute equaliser and ensure the Hammers were thumped 3-1 by Oliver Glasner’s side who looked by far the better team.

Preparing for the start of the new 2024-25 season, West Ham have just one more friendly against Celta Vigo to play before they kick off their Premier League campaign at home against Aston Villa on Saturday 17 August.

And speaking after yesterday’s drubbing against Palace, Lopetegui highlighted the Hammers’ fitness levels and lack of in-game management after the hour mark.

“Of course, we have to improve on a lot of things and I think maybe more or less the same as the Wolves game, until 60 minutes we have been balanced in the match,” he told the club’s official website.

“After, we have to analyse and ensure we are able to do better, to defend better and don’t concede easy goals. I think we have to change this,“

West Ham’s first three Premier League fixtures after their opening day encounter against Villa include another tie against Crystal Palace (A) before hosting defending champions Manchester City.