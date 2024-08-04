One of Daniel Farke’s favourite players about to agree transfer to Galatasaray

Leeds United look set to miss out on signing Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara.

According to a recent report from the Mirror, Sara, 25, who is also wanted by Crystal Palace, is on the verge of agreeing to a £20 million transfer to Turkish side Galatasaray.

The Brazilian was a top target for Daniel Farke, who is understood to be a big fan of the midfielder and would’ve liked to use some of the funds received from selling Archie Gray to Spurs and Crysencio Summerville to West Ham to bring the 25-year-old to Elland Road.

It doesn’t look like the German is going to see his wish granted though.

Understandably preferring to play Champions League football, Sara appears to have snubbed the chance to continue in the Championship.