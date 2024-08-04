Liverpool clause could complicate Tottenham move for 26-year-old summer target

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke this summer.

The 26-year-old had an impressive campaign with the Cherries last year and he scored 21 goals in all competitions. His performances have attracted the attention of the North London club and they are keen on securing his signature.

According to a report from the Mirror, they will have to pay £65 million in order to sign the striker because of a release clause in his contract. Furthermore, the Cherries are unwilling to lower their demands for the player, especially because of a sell-on clause in his contract.

Liverpool are entitled to a 20% profit percentage because of a clause they inserted in his contract when they sold the player to the Cherries and therefore Bournemouth will demand a substantial amount of money so that they can make a significant profit even after paying the Reds.

That could complicate matters for Tottenham, who will be hoping to sign him for a more reasonable price.

Solanke could be the Kane replacement for Tottenham

There is no doubt that the 26-year-old is a quality player and he has proven his worth in the Premier league. He could transform Tottenham in the attack and he would be the ideal replacement for Harry Kane who left the club last summer.

Apart from his goalscoring ability, Solanke is very good at holding up the play and bringing others into the game. Tottenham need a complete centre forward like him who can lead the line and score goals consistently.

It seems that they could be priced out of a move for the Premier League striker and it will be interesting to see if they decide to move on to other targets. The Liverpool clause makes it difficult for Bournemouth to reduce their asking price, and therefore, Tottenham might end up missing out on his signature.