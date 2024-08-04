Liverpool and Newcastle United are understood to remain interested in Marc Guehi this summer.

Suitors are thought to consider Crystal Palace’s price tag of over €60m [£51.1m] for the defender to be quite high.

Sources close to the player have confirmed that the England international – who played a prominent role in the Three Lions’ ultimately ill-fated Euros campaign – is open to departing the club. However, this is only on the basis of the Eagles receiving the right offer.

What does Marc Guehi make of Liverpool & Newcastle interest?

The 24-year-old is understood to have been left impressed by the interest expressed by Liverpool and Newcastle.

It’s CaughtOffside‘s understanding that the footballer is open to a transfer to a side where he can enjoy a significant amount of playing time and be handed a 4-5-year contract.

Beyond Guehi, both Tottenham, the Reds and the Magpies continue to monitor Crystal Palace’s Danish defender Joachim Andersen as a potential transfer target in the current window.

The 28-year-old will no doubt be remembered amongst Liverpool fans for his altercation with Darwin Nunez in the 2022/23 campaign. The Uruguayan courted controversy with a red card on his Anfield debut following a headbutt on the Crystal Palace star during a 1-1 draw in the Premier League.