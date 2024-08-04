Liverpool reject opening offer from Premier League club for midfielder

Liverpool have reportedly rejected an opening offer from Southampton for attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Reds have turned down a bid worth £15 million from the Saints but could be open to selling the 21-year-old should a higher bid be made.

Unsurprisingly, Carvalho, who has had two loan spells since his move to Anfield, wants to be a regular starter — a status Russell Martin can give him.

From Liverpool’s point of view, there is also little desire to sanction another loan move for the Portuguese playmaker — suggesting the Reds’ preference is a permanent sale — perhaps a little surprising considering Carvalho’s pre-season form which included opening the scoring against rivals Manchester United earlier on Sunday.

Will Southampton sign Fabio Carvalho?

Having clinched promotion back to the Premier League at the end of last season after beating Leeds United 1-0 in the Championship Play-Off final at Wembley, the Saints are in a more privileged financial position. Earning £140 million from their promotion win (F365), the Saints are now able to spend more freely than some clubs, like Leeds, who have been forced to sell their best players, including Archie Gray to Spurs and Crysencio Summerville to West Ham.

Southampton have made 12 signings already, including Adam Lallana on a free transfer from Brighton and Ben Brereton Diaz from Villarreal totalling around £50 million (TM), but next up on their wishlist is Carvalho.

Although their new Premier League rivals have turned down an initial £15 million bid, Southampton will feel they have the flexibility to improve their offer and given their openness to allowing the 21-year-old to depart, fans can probably expect at least one more bid to go in before the former Fulham star’s immediate future is resolved.