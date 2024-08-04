Exclusive: Next week crucial for the future of Man City’s Julian Alvarez says transfer expert

The future of Man City’s Julian Alvarez is set to become clearer next week following a meeting between the player’s agent and the Premier League champions.

The World Cup winner has been a big talking point throughout the summer transfer window as Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid have shown an interest in the Argentina star, who has not committed himself to Man City for the upcoming campaign.

Alvarez has had a very busy summer having been involved in both the Copa America and the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

With Argentina now out of the Olympics, Fabrizio Romano has said that it is time for the player to decide his future and a meeting between the forward’s agent and Man City next week is going to be crucial to how this story plays out.

The Premier League champions will unveil the price that they are willing to part ways with Alvarez for and once known, then PSG and Atletico Madrid can decide whether to move for the 24-year-old or not.

The Manchester club want to keep the player, but the situation has been described as “tense” ahead of an important week.

Important week ahead for Julian Alvarez and Man City

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Romano has provided an update on Julian Alvarez’s situation at Man City.

“Next week could be very important for the future of Julian Alvarez. I told you guys in June and also July that after the Olympics the plan was for the player’s agent and Manchester City to have an important meeting to discuss Alvarez’s future. Man City have always wanted to keep the World Cup winner, but now the situation is getting tense,” the transfer expert said.

“Alvarez wants to explore all his options and has not given the green light to stay at City for the new season. His agent has been in touch with Paris Saint-Germain since June and also with Atletico Madrid.

“The meeting between Alvarez’s agent and Manchester City next week is going to be crucial to this story. The main factor will be the player’s price and how much City will accept for the player. Once this is understood, PSG and the other interested clubs will make their decision to move, so let’s see what happens next week.”