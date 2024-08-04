Man United make huge commercial decision that will impact Marcus Rashford

Manchester United want to amplify Kobbie Mainoo’s stardom in a commercial move that would see the teenager become ‘the new face of the club’.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Transfers, who claim new shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to replace Marcus Rashford as the Red Devils’ pin-up boy and sees Mainoo, 19, as the ideal player to promote the club’s public image.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a monumental rise since making his competitive debut in an EFL Cup game just 18 months ago.

Not only did the teenager score in United’s 2-1 FA Cup final win against bitter-rivals City, but his end-of-season form, which saw him displace Casemiro at the heart of Erik Ten Hag’s midfield, earned him a call-up to represent England in the summer EUROs.

Despite the Three Lions falling at the final hurdle to eventual champions Spain, Mainoo’s tournament performances saw him as one of Gareth Southgate’s most important players — a genuine achievement given England’s depth of talent in midfield.

And in line with the 19-year-old’s major breakthrough, Ratcliffe believes the Stockport-born playmaker has what it takes to ‘inspire a new generation of fans and players alike, while also boosting the club’s public perception’.

Nike recently announced they had agreed a sponsorship deal with Mainoo.

And in addition to Mainoo’s latest sporting brand collaboration, United are understood to be preparing the number 37 to feature in more promotional marketing content as well as attending community events.