Erik Ten Hag hints at more Man United signings in post-friendly comments

Erik Ten Hag is ‘sure’ Manchester United will make more signings if the opportunities present themselves.

The Dutchman has already made two signings — striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille. However, with most positions needing reinforcing, fans are expecting more additions before the window closes.

There is an element of Manchester United needing to sell before they can buy though.

Scott McTominay is wanted by Fulham with Aaron Wan-Bissaka thought to be closing in on a move to West Ham, and should both players finalise transfers elsewhere, the Red Devils’ summer business, as Ten Hag has recently admitted, could intensify.

“This new leadership team is really eager to do business, to make deals, and they are on it,” the United boss told Sky Sports after his side’s 3-0 friendly defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.

“But if the timing is there we have to make it. If the opportunities are there. I don’t know, I can’t say in this moment, but I am sure, when they are there, they will go for it.”

Bayern Munich duo Matthias De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are predicted to be Ten Hag’s next two signings with the latter reportedly set to have a medical in Manchester on Tuesday.

The Red Devils’ next match before the start of the 2024-25 Premier League season will be the Community Shield against rivals Manchester City on Sunday 10 August. Their opening league fixture is a home tie against Fulham on the evening of Friday 16 August.

