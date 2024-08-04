Chelsea youngster insists he’s ready for the Premier League but short term future remains unclear

Chelsea striker Marc Guiu admitted he doesn’t know if he will go on loan next season but insisted he’s ready for the Premier League.

Guiu joined Chelsea this summer from Barcelona after the Blues activated the €6m release clause in his contract.

The 18-year-old, who is currently in America on Chelsea’s pre-season tour has impressed with his performances and got his first goal for the Blues in the 3-0 win against Club America on Wednesday.

Guiu unsure if he’s going on loan

Despite signing Guiu it’s no secret the Blues are in the market for another striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson and have been linked with a whole host of names across Europe.

Interest in Jhon Duran and Jonathan David has significantly cooled, whilst the club are still admirers of Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion.

Chelsea are also in talks with Napoli for Victor Osimhen over the possibility of the Nigerian being involved as part of the deal which would see Romelu Lukaku move to the Serie A side.

Marc Guiu celebrates scoring for Chelsea.
Guiu has impressed for Chelsea on their pre-season tour of America.

The plan for Guiu has always been to assess him in pre-season before a final decision is taken on his immediate future.

Enzo Maresca said earlier on the tour that as things stood Guiu wouldn’t be going anywhere, however the teenager has admitted he still doesn’t know what the immediate future holds for him.

“I still don’t know if I will go on loan, but I think I’m ready for the Premier League,” he told reporters.

“It was a tough decision to leave Barcelona for sure, but I always wanted to play in the Premier League.

“I hope to stay, I’m working for it.”

If Guiu continues to impress over Chelsea’s final two pre-season games against Real Madrid and Inter Milan then he could save the Blues millions in the transfer market, but if the club were able to pull off a deal for Osimhen then it would seem far more likely the Spaniard would head out on loan to continue his development.

