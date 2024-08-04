Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip is being considered by German champions Bayer Leverkusen if Jonathan Tah or another centre back leaves according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Matip is currently without a club having left Liverpool this summer after his contract with the Reds expired.

The 32-year-old arrived at Anfield from German club Schalke in 2016 and had a decorated career with the club which saw him with both the Premier League and Champions League.

Matip a target for Leverkusen

The defender is currently assessing his options before deciding on the next chapter of his career, and he’s thought to have a number of clubs interested in him.

Plettenberg has issued an update on Matip’s future and has reported Leverkusen are considering him as a top alternative if Tah or another centre back were to leave this summer.

He took to X.com and said:

“Joel #Matip, one of the top alternatives for Bayer 04 Leverkusen in case that Jonathan Tah or another central defender will leave the club – as revealed! Very positive talks.

“Matip can really imagine to join Leverkusen as a free agent. No total verbal agreement but he could sign a contract at least until 2026. But: 32 y/o former Liverpool defender with more concrete options. Not only Leverkusen.”

Tah has been strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich, but that move has yet to materialise, whilst club’s have reportedly also expressed interest in 22-year-old Piero Hincapie.

Towards the end of his time at Anfield he was hampered by injury issues and was limited to just 14 appearances in all competitions in his final season for the club.

However, Matip was a reliable performer for Liverpool and in total made 201 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists.