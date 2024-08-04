Arsenal’s deal for Euro 2024 winner at “final stages” with player no longer negotiating with Spanish clubs

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad and are “confident” that it will be concluded in the next few days.

Mikel Arteta has been looking to strengthen his squad throughout the summer to mount another challenge for the Premier League title this season and the Spanish coach has already seen Riccardo Calafiori join his squad.

Arsenal are now closing in on a second summer addition as Mikel Merino is close to completing a move to the Emirates Stadium from Real Sociedad as part of a package worth around €30m.

Fabrizio Romano states the transfer is “progressing very well” but the two clubs are still discussing the structure of the deal and the payment terms, so there are still some things to clarify before it can be announced.

Merino is believed to be eager to move to the Premier League and also to work with Mikel Arteta, who has played an influential role in getting the deal done.

Arsenal’s move for Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino is at the final stages

“Arsenal remain confident about closing the Mikel Merino deal in the next few days as the Premier League club have an agreement with Real Sociedad on the package for the player, which will be around €30m,” Fabrizio Romano has said in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing.

“The clubs are still discussing the structure of the deal and the payment terms, so there are still some things to clarify before it can be announced.”

The transfer expert continued by saying: “The transfer is progressing very well and the expectation is that the deal will get done because the player has already said yes to Arsenal. Merino is no longer negotiating with Spanish clubs as he had opportunities with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. He wants to go to the Premier League and he wants to play for Arsenal to work under Mikel Arteta, who has been really influential in the market for the Gunners.

“This deal is at the final stages and is advancing very well with Merino expected to be a new Arsenal player very soon.”