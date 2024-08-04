New Chelsea signing insists he didn’t move for the money

New Chelsea signing Marc Guiu has insisted his departure from Barcelona was not down to a ‘contract issue’.

Chelsea triggered the player’s £5m release clause to bring him to Stamford Bridge earlier in the transfer window, with the Spaniard going on to play over 200 minutes during their pre-season USA tour, notching a goal and an assist.

Guiu rejected a new contract offer from Barcelona before agreeing to join Chelsea, which sparked reports in Spain that his transfer was financially motivated.

“It was not an issue with my contract,” Guiu insisted when asked about his decision to join the Blues (via BBC Sport).

He added: “I’ve always dreamt of playing in the Premier League and Chelsea is a great club with a lot of history.

“It was a tough decision but it was an amazing opportunity, so I had to go for it.”

Guiu ‘ready’ to play in the Premier League

Just 18 years old, Guiu made just seven senior appearances for Barcelona during the 2023/24 season, but proved his talent with a goal in both La Liga and the Champions League.

The Spain youth international — who has scored nine goals in 16 caps across various youth levels for La Roja — was also asked if he’s ‘ready’ to play in the Premier League or if a loan could be on the cards to gain experience.

“I’m just focused on the pre-season tour, doing my best and that’s what I can say,” Guiu replied.

“But [Chelsea head coach Enzo] Maresca told me there was an amazing sporting project full of young talent, that he wanted me to be a part of it and that he had a lot of faith in me and my skills and capabilities.

“I think I’m ready. We work very hard every day both on and off the pitch, on the physical aspect and the practical. So I think I’m ready to be on the pitch and help the team when I’m needed.”