Newcastle United’s bid to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea is ‘still alive’, according to reports.

The Magpies are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements amid rumours that both Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron could leave the club this summer.

Madueke only joined Chelsea in January 2023 from PSV Eindhoven but has failed to establish himself as a first-team regular so far at Stamford Bridge, despite notching nine goals and three assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Newcastle have been linked with the England youth international and according to a report from Football Insider, that move is ‘still alive’.

It’s understood the Magpies are pushing to get a deal over the line before the end of the summer transfer window, while Madueke himself is ‘open’ to a St. James’ Park move.

Newcastle closing on Osula signing

Madueke isn’t the only forward on Newcastle’s shortlist.

Football Insider’s report also states that the Magpies have agreed a deal to sign William Osula from Sheffield United, with a medical ‘imminent’ ahead of a £15m transfer.

The Denmark youth international is primarily a centre-forward but can also play on the left. He played 21 times in the Premier League last season but failed to score or assist as Sheffield United finished bottom with just 16 points and three wins.

However, Osula did perform well in the FA Cup, netting three goals in two games, including one in a fourth-round defeat to Brighton in January.