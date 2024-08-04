Olivier Giroud backs Atletico Madrid star to join him in MLS – “He was a bit jealous”

Olivier Giroud says Antoine Griezmann was ‘a bit jealous’ when learning of his move to MLS side LAFC, backing his former France teammate to join him in the United States.

Giroud touched down in Los Angeles earlier this week as he prepares for life in Los Angeles and could even make his Black and Gold debut in the Leagues Cup knockout rounds.

The 37-year-old striker joins compatriot Hugo Lloris at BMO Stadium and, speaking during his introductory press conference, Giroud suggested LAFC could make it a trio of French World Cup winners in the near future.

“When he’d seen the news that I signed for LAFC, he was a bit jealous,” Giroud said of Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann (via mlssoccer.com).

“I told him, ‘Don’t worry, we will meet each other hopefully soon.’ I don’t know where we are with the club, but I sent him straight away when I saw that he was linked with the club and he told me ‘Let’s see.’ I know he loves the US. Basketball, baseball, soccer. One day or the other he will come here.”

Twellman: Griezmann and LAFC a natural marriage

Former USA international and prominent MLS pundit Taylor Twellman has long been an advocate of Griezmann’s move to the United States.

In fact, Twellman even dubbed LAFC and Griezmann — a 135-time France international — a ‘natural marriage’.

“You heard it here beginning in February. I’ve said that Griezmann and LAFC were a natural marriage waiting to happen,” Twellman said on his Twellman’s Takes YouTube series.