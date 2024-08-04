Tottenham are now understood to have met with Dominic Solanke’s entourage and gathered information about his position on a summer transfer.

The 26-year-old striker – who registered a remarkable 22 goal contributions in 38 Premier League games in 2023/24 – remains an option for Arsenal and Liverpool, according to sources close to CaughtOffside.

Nonetheless, Spurs are prepared to test Bournemouth and the player’s resolve with a €50m [£42.6m] offer. The forward is understood to be open to an exit, provided he receives a good offer.

Will Dominic Solanke be sold this summer?

The Cherries won’t be prepared to sell their ‘deadly’ (in the words of Scott Parker on Sky Sports) top-scoring hitman this summer unless suitors stump up his €70m [£59.6m] release clause.

Whether this will prove problematic for Ange Postecoglou’s outfit remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are also understood to hold interest in Lille’s Canadian striker Jonathan David and recently held talks with contacts close to the Ligue 1 ace.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a relatively prolific campaign last term, amassing a tally of 35 goal contributions in 47 games (across all competitions).